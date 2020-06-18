All apartments in Kendall West
Home
/
Kendall West, FL
/
15650 Southwest 80th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

15650 Southwest 80th Street

15650 Southwest 80th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15650 Southwest 80th Street, Kendall West, FL 33193

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
15650 Southwest 80th Street Apt #F-106, Miami, FL 33193 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed. FIRST FLOOR UNIT!!! Cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath unit at The Courts at Kendall. No carpet, well maintained apartment with washer and dryer inside the unit on excellent location. Gated community with security patrol. Amenities include pools, tennis courts, kids playground, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to main highways, shopping centers, hospitals. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3584765 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15650 Southwest 80th Street have any available units?
15650 Southwest 80th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kendall West, FL.
What amenities does 15650 Southwest 80th Street have?
Some of 15650 Southwest 80th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15650 Southwest 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
15650 Southwest 80th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15650 Southwest 80th Street pet-friendly?
No, 15650 Southwest 80th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall West.
Does 15650 Southwest 80th Street offer parking?
No, 15650 Southwest 80th Street does not offer parking.
Does 15650 Southwest 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15650 Southwest 80th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15650 Southwest 80th Street have a pool?
Yes, 15650 Southwest 80th Street has a pool.
Does 15650 Southwest 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 15650 Southwest 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15650 Southwest 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15650 Southwest 80th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15650 Southwest 80th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15650 Southwest 80th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
