2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:18 PM
176 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kendale Lakes, FL
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Bird Road Farmsites
4 Units Available
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1150 sqft
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7001 SW 129th Ave Apt 1
7001 Southwest 129th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available 08/01/20 On the first floor, condo featuring 2 beds, 2 baths, in the well known Greentree Condominium. Quiet Kendall community located walking in distance to Miami Sunset Senior High School and very close to Winston Park School.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14301 N Kendall Dr
14301 Southwest 88th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
906 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 in Desirable Promenade community. Well kept community with secure entrance gate. Unit has washer and dryer inside the unit. In a centrally located complex close to major shopping areas and public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Royal Green
1 Unit Available
12953 SW 53rd St
12953 Southwest 53rd Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great opportunity to rent this cozy property, features 2 beds and 1 bath, Washer and Dryer inside the unit Excellent terrace great for entertainment, NO pets NO exceptions. Good Credit is required...
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
7141 SW 129th Ave
7141 Southwest 129th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Green tree condo for rent 2bedrooms 2full bathroom, washer and dryer inside unit. Wood laminate, community pool, near turnpike .easy to show
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14221 N Kendall Dr
14221 Southwest 88th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
906 sqft
Great apartment in the Kendall area, Corner unit is a plus. tile around, nice complex with great amenities such as : tennis Courts, @ Pools , Clubhouses, Gated entrance, lake view etc.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6225 SW 131st Ct
6225 Southwest 131st Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
Beautiful first floor unit with washer and dryer in the inside, all tile through, corner unit with balcony, located in gated community.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bent Tree
1 Unit Available
13957 SW 44 LANE CR
13957 Southwest 44th Lane Circle, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Centrally located, beautiful remodeled townhouse, 2bed, 2.5 bath, nice lake view. One car garage. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Accordion Shutters. Call Listing Agent. Bedrooms are spacious with bathroom inside each bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Royal Green
1 Unit Available
4305 SW 130th Ct
4305 Southwest 130th Court, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
GOOD CREDIT, INCOME & PRIOR LANDLORD REFERENCES REQUIRED! Price is Firm.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14140 SW 84th St
14140 Southwest 84th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
2/2 condo in the second floor, all tile through master bathroom remodeled unit have screen balcony in walking distance to main highway and public transportation, supermarket, kmart, banks, restaurants and more.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
13424 SW 65th Ln
13424 Southwest 65th Lane, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS VILLA, FEATURES A SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, 2 BEDROOMS/2 BATHROOMS,TILED IN COMMON AREAS, WOOD IN BEDROOMS. REMODELED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE. ALMOST NEW AC UNIT.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14185 SW 87th St
14185 Southwest 87th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent location, walking distance to public transportation, school, shopping center,major banks and supermarkets. This unit was upgraded with wood kitchen cabinet, update bathrooms and tile through.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Royal Green
1 Unit Available
12821 SW 43rd Dr
12821 Southwest 43rd Drive, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
2 bedroom, 1 bath with Den condo in Miami. Washer and dryer in unit. Condo Association only allows 4 occupants. Credit and Police report on all adult occupants required.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kendale Lakes North
1 Unit Available
13873 SW 62nd Ter
13873 Southwest 62nd Terrace, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Excellent condition corner unit 2/2.5 townhouse, in the heart of kendall close to supermarkets, restaurants & shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8760 SW 133rd Ave Rd
8760 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2nd Floor Corner Unit, Property in Great Conditions, New Modern Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor, Innumerable amenities, ** Association takes 4 weeks to approve Tenants.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6475 SW 130 Place
6475 Southwest 130th Place, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1156 sqft
Kenland Court - Property Id: 263695 2/2 corner townhouse, large tiled enclosed patio. 2 baths/; great room, upgraded baths Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263695 Property Id 263695 (RLNE5710439)
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
13270 SW 58th Ter
13270 Southwest 58th Terrace, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Small but comfortable property in a quiet and good location. Great neighborhood and close to Middle School and huge park for soccer, baseball and walking area across the street from you unit. Elementary and High School only one mile away.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6275 SW 130th Ave
6275 Southwest 130th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
TERRA LAKES!! FANTASTIC PROPERTY IN THE NICEST COMMUNITY IN KENDALL!! 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHS, WASHER AND DRYER, BLINDS, FENCED PATIO, COMMUNITY WITH POOL, CLUBHOUSE.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14170 SW 84th St
14170 Southwest 84th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Location, Location, Location!!! Look no further, this beautiful and spacious 2 bedrooms 2 baths condo unit located in the heart of Kendall at El Conquistador South. Walking distance to many shops, restaurants, parks and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Kendale Lakes
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
The Crossings
12 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1054 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Kendale Lakes West
8 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1126 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
864 sqft
Sunset Way invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sunset Way provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Miami.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
The Crossings
22 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
