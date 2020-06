Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

UPGRADED HOME SOUTH MIAMI (SUNSET & 120 AVE) -GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, WOOD FLOORS, MARBLE BATHROOMS Beautiful upgraded 4 bedroom/3.5 bedroom house in upscale and extremely safe neighborhood (Sharon Estates - one way in, one way out, only for this development), wood floors, marble bathrooms and kitchen, manicured landscape. Perfect for entertaining. Required: First, Last and Security (according to credit rating) Multiple year contract ok. NO LAWN OR POOL CARE INCLUDED IN PRICE