Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and spacious single family home in the heart of West Kendall. The home features a large semi open layout with ample room for entertaining friends and family, Terrazzo flooring throughout the premise, extra den/office, 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms, 2 car garage and plenty of exterior parking. The lot is over 9000+ sq. ft and has a huge fenced in back yard with a covered patio and a built in bar. Wont last long.