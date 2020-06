Amenities

recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Location, Location, Location!!! Look no further, this beautiful and spacious 2 bedrooms 2 baths condo unit located in the heart of Kendall at El Conquistador South. Walking distance to many shops, restaurants, parks and much more. Unit is currently being painted, tile flooring, remodeled kitchen. Will be ready to move in May 1st, 2020. E