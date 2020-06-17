13976 SW 46th Ter 23

Amenities

Gorgeous fully remodeled condo/townhouse in front of the lake, big 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. First floor with tile; laminate wood floor throughout stairs and second floor. Big master room with balcony facing the lake, master bathroom all marble, and walk in closet. Second room with full remolded bathroom, beautiful view to the lake from 2 windows. 3rd spacious bedroom. Kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer with big closet space and nice patio. Half marble bathroom on 1st floor, Family friendly, a quiet family oriented neighborhood centrally located and near schools. First floor entry. Home is beautifully with large windows in all rooms allowing natural light throughout the home.