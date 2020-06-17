All apartments in Kendale Lakes
13976 SW 46th Ter 23
Last updated February 11 2020 at 10:06 AM

13976 SW 46th Ter 23

13976 Southwest 46th Terrace · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13976 Southwest 46th Terrace, Kendale Lakes, FL 33175
Bent Tree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous fully remodeled condo/townhouse in front of the lake, big 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. First floor with tile; laminate wood floor throughout stairs and second floor. Big master room with balcony facing the lake, master bathroom all marble, and walk in closet. Second room with full remolded bathroom, beautiful view to the lake from 2 windows. 3rd spacious bedroom. Kitchen with granite counter top and stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer with big closet space and nice patio. Half marble bathroom on 1st floor, Family friendly, a quiet family oriented neighborhood centrally located and near schools. First floor entry. Home is beautifully with large windows in all rooms allowing natural light throughout the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13976 SW 46th Ter 23 have any available units?
13976 SW 46th Ter 23 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13976 SW 46th Ter 23 have?
Some of 13976 SW 46th Ter 23's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13976 SW 46th Ter 23 currently offering any rent specials?
13976 SW 46th Ter 23 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13976 SW 46th Ter 23 pet-friendly?
No, 13976 SW 46th Ter 23 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendale Lakes.
Does 13976 SW 46th Ter 23 offer parking?
No, 13976 SW 46th Ter 23 does not offer parking.
Does 13976 SW 46th Ter 23 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13976 SW 46th Ter 23 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13976 SW 46th Ter 23 have a pool?
No, 13976 SW 46th Ter 23 does not have a pool.
Does 13976 SW 46th Ter 23 have accessible units?
No, 13976 SW 46th Ter 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 13976 SW 46th Ter 23 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13976 SW 46th Ter 23 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13976 SW 46th Ter 23 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13976 SW 46th Ter 23 does not have units with air conditioning.
