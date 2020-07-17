All apartments in Jupiter
4822 Chancellor Dr. 12

4822 Chancellor Drive · (561) 262-4430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4822 Chancellor Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458
Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 12 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
Unit 12 Available 08/01/20 Charming 1bed/1bath For Rent Starting 8/1-Abacoa! - Property Id: 311145

Charming 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in the desirable Village at Abacoa! Newer carpet in bedroom, tile in living area, and plenty of light!! Appliances 3yrs old. Very spacious kitchen and living area. Leading out from the kitchen is a spacious covered patio. This unit is cleaned and ready for immediate move in! Just minutes to walk to shops, restaurants, Roger Dean Stadium and more located in Downtown Abacoa. Also comes with a covered carport parking space! NO PETS PLEASE. Dont miss out on this one!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4822-chancellor-dr.-jupiter-fl-unit-12/311145
Property Id 311145

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5946199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4822 Chancellor Dr. 12 have any available units?
4822 Chancellor Dr. 12 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 4822 Chancellor Dr. 12 have?
Some of 4822 Chancellor Dr. 12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4822 Chancellor Dr. 12 currently offering any rent specials?
4822 Chancellor Dr. 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4822 Chancellor Dr. 12 pet-friendly?
No, 4822 Chancellor Dr. 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 4822 Chancellor Dr. 12 offer parking?
Yes, 4822 Chancellor Dr. 12 offers parking.
Does 4822 Chancellor Dr. 12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4822 Chancellor Dr. 12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4822 Chancellor Dr. 12 have a pool?
No, 4822 Chancellor Dr. 12 does not have a pool.
Does 4822 Chancellor Dr. 12 have accessible units?
No, 4822 Chancellor Dr. 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 4822 Chancellor Dr. 12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4822 Chancellor Dr. 12 has units with dishwashers.
