4822 Chancellor Dr. 12

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport gym parking

Unit 12 Available 08/01/20 Charming 1bed/1bath For Rent Starting 8/1-Abacoa! - Property Id: 311145



Charming 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in the desirable Village at Abacoa! Newer carpet in bedroom, tile in living area, and plenty of light!! Appliances 3yrs old. Very spacious kitchen and living area. Leading out from the kitchen is a spacious covered patio. This unit is cleaned and ready for immediate move in! Just minutes to walk to shops, restaurants, Roger Dean Stadium and more located in Downtown Abacoa. Also comes with a covered carport parking space! NO PETS PLEASE. Dont miss out on this one!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4822-chancellor-dr.-jupiter-fl-unit-12/311145

Property Id 311145



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5946199)