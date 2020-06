Amenities

Enjoy the best that Jupiter has to offer at an affordable price! This spacious furnished 2/2 second floor condo just the right size for relaxing or entertaining. Beautiful tongue in groove ceiling with Crown Moulding in the Kitchen and Living Room. Just minutes from the beach, I-95, the Turnpike, and the Abacoa nightlife! All measurements approximate Water, sewer, and garbage included!VIEW 3D VIRTUAL TOUR HERE:https://mls.ricohtours.com/2dede258-b030-4694-b621-1265992d7754/