All apartments in Jupiter
Find more places like 400 Ocean Trail Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jupiter, FL
/
400 Ocean Trail Way
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:25 PM

400 Ocean Trail Way

400 Ocean Trail Way · (561) 312-7790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jupiter
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

400 Ocean Trail Way, Jupiter, FL 33477

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1407 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Stunning, Atlantic Ocean panoramic views await you, from this luxury penthouse condo. Step onto the covered balcony, overlooking the resort styled pool and cabanas below and balmy sea breezes will make this your favorite relaxation spot. The master suite offers a king size bed and the guest bedroom offers twin Murphy beds. Community amenities include a hot tub, his & hers saunas, BBQ grills, tennis courts, clubhouse, community room, exercise room, onsite manager and 24/7 security. Covered parking (1) is assigned, with guest parking available. This premium location allows you quick and easy access to renowned shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and all the amazing outdoor amenities, that Jupiter has to offer. Rent today and begin enjoying a perfect tropical retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Ocean Trail Way have any available units?
400 Ocean Trail Way has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Ocean Trail Way have?
Some of 400 Ocean Trail Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Ocean Trail Way currently offering any rent specials?
400 Ocean Trail Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Ocean Trail Way pet-friendly?
No, 400 Ocean Trail Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 400 Ocean Trail Way offer parking?
Yes, 400 Ocean Trail Way does offer parking.
Does 400 Ocean Trail Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Ocean Trail Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Ocean Trail Way have a pool?
Yes, 400 Ocean Trail Way has a pool.
Does 400 Ocean Trail Way have accessible units?
No, 400 Ocean Trail Way does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Ocean Trail Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Ocean Trail Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 400 Ocean Trail Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave
Jupiter, FL 33458
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Floresta
400 Via Royale
Jupiter, FL 33458
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr
Jupiter, FL 32054
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1
Jupiter, FL 33477
The Sophia
863 University Blvd
Jupiter, FL 33458

Similar Pages

Jupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms
Jupiter Apartments with BalconyJupiter Apartments with Parking
Jupiter Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Port St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FLOakland Park, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity