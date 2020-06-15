400 Ocean Trail Way

Amenities

Stunning, Atlantic Ocean panoramic views await you, from this luxury penthouse condo. Step onto the covered balcony, overlooking the resort styled pool and cabanas below and balmy sea breezes will make this your favorite relaxation spot. The master suite offers a king size bed and the guest bedroom offers twin Murphy beds. Community amenities include a hot tub, his & hers saunas, BBQ grills, tennis courts, clubhouse, community room, exercise room, onsite manager and 24/7 security. Covered parking (1) is assigned, with guest parking available. This premium location allows you quick and easy access to renowned shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and all the amazing outdoor amenities, that Jupiter has to offer. Rent today and begin enjoying a perfect tropical retreat.