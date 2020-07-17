All apartments in Jupiter
Find more places like 189 Moccasin Trl N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jupiter, FL
/
189 Moccasin Trl N
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

189 Moccasin Trl N

189 Moccasin Trail North · (561) 313-3354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jupiter
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

189 Moccasin Trail North, Jupiter, FL 33458
Indian Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FULLY UPDATED JUPITER TOWNHOUSE 2-2-1 - Property Id: 247870

Beautifully updated ONE STORY Townhouse, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage, Vaulted Ceilings, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, THAT IS MOVE IN READY! Centrally located in Jupiter near lots of amenities. NEW updated KITCHEN with STAINLESS Appliances, Deep Sink, Cabinets, NEW wood look flooring throughout entire living area, Freshly Painted, Updated Bathrooms. Large Master Bedroom, walk-in closet & ensuite FULL Bathroom. Enjoy outdoor living; screened patio and large side yard. Covered screen patio entry and or from 1 CAR GARAGE plus 2 parking spots. INCLUDES: Washer & Dryer, Trash, Sewer, Lawn Care & BASIC CABLE. Minutes drive to: Beaches, Shopping, Dining, Parks, Golf, Abacoa Town Center, near I95, Turnpike, and of course our A-Rated Jupiter Schools! NO PETS, NO SMOKING, GOOD CREDIT, PLEASE. CALL NOW to schedule your private showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/189-moccasin-trl-n-jupiter-fl/247870
Property Id 247870

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5962662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Moccasin Trl N have any available units?
189 Moccasin Trl N has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 189 Moccasin Trl N have?
Some of 189 Moccasin Trl N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 Moccasin Trl N currently offering any rent specials?
189 Moccasin Trl N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Moccasin Trl N pet-friendly?
No, 189 Moccasin Trl N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 189 Moccasin Trl N offer parking?
Yes, 189 Moccasin Trl N offers parking.
Does 189 Moccasin Trl N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 189 Moccasin Trl N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Moccasin Trl N have a pool?
No, 189 Moccasin Trl N does not have a pool.
Does 189 Moccasin Trl N have accessible units?
No, 189 Moccasin Trl N does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Moccasin Trl N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 189 Moccasin Trl N has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 189 Moccasin Trl N?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Floresta
400 Via Royale
Jupiter, FL 33458
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr
Jupiter, FL 32054
The Sophia
863 University Blvd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1
Jupiter, FL 33477
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave
Jupiter, FL 33458

Similar Pages

Jupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms
Jupiter Apartments with BalconiesJupiter Dog Friendly Apartments
Jupiter Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFort Pierce, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity