Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

FULLY UPDATED JUPITER TOWNHOUSE 2-2-1 - Property Id: 247870



Beautifully updated ONE STORY Townhouse, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage, Vaulted Ceilings, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, THAT IS MOVE IN READY! Centrally located in Jupiter near lots of amenities. NEW updated KITCHEN with STAINLESS Appliances, Deep Sink, Cabinets, NEW wood look flooring throughout entire living area, Freshly Painted, Updated Bathrooms. Large Master Bedroom, walk-in closet & ensuite FULL Bathroom. Enjoy outdoor living; screened patio and large side yard. Covered screen patio entry and or from 1 CAR GARAGE plus 2 parking spots. INCLUDES: Washer & Dryer, Trash, Sewer, Lawn Care & BASIC CABLE. Minutes drive to: Beaches, Shopping, Dining, Parks, Golf, Abacoa Town Center, near I95, Turnpike, and of course our A-Rated Jupiter Schools! NO PETS, NO SMOKING, GOOD CREDIT, PLEASE. CALL NOW to schedule your private showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/189-moccasin-trl-n-jupiter-fl/247870

Property Id 247870



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5962662)