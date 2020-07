Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Stunning single family home located in the heart of Jupiter near all the action. No detail or expense has been overlooked. Granite counters, white shaker cabinets, spa like bathrooms, beautiful green landscaping, screened patio, outdoor sitting area, fully fenced yard, tile throughout the entire house, plantation shutters, impact windows and doors, crown molding the list goes on. Landscaping is included in rent.