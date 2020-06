Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool

Great location to watch the intercoastal boat action. This main floor unit allows you to walk out your back patio directly to the intercoastal and head to Jupiter Cove Tiki Park for residents only. Pickle ball, pool, work out area community room all inside this gated community.Close to beaches, dining and shopping.Covered assigned parking.