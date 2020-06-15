All apartments in Jupiter
127 Seagrape Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

127 Seagrape Drive

127 Seagrape Drive · (561) 500-3246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

127 Seagrape Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458
Sea Plum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1307 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Single Story Turnkey, 3BR/2BA townhome situated in the highly sought-after community of Sandpiper Cove at Botanica in Jupiter.This fully furnished, single-story home has a split floorplan and a bright, spacious interior, thanks to its high ceilings, neutral colors, and large windows. The like-new kitchen has spacious cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, and recessed lighting. Full-sized flat-screen TVs and large plush beds can be found in every room. The large master suite features an oversized window overlooking the sunny porch. The home has an oversized, attached 1-car garage. Sandpiper Cove at Botanica offers many amenities, including two pools and tennis courts. It is just minutes to some of the best shopping, dining, and stunning beaches in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Seagrape Drive have any available units?
127 Seagrape Drive has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Seagrape Drive have?
Some of 127 Seagrape Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Seagrape Drive currently offering any rent specials?
127 Seagrape Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Seagrape Drive pet-friendly?
No, 127 Seagrape Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 127 Seagrape Drive offer parking?
Yes, 127 Seagrape Drive does offer parking.
Does 127 Seagrape Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Seagrape Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Seagrape Drive have a pool?
Yes, 127 Seagrape Drive has a pool.
Does 127 Seagrape Drive have accessible units?
No, 127 Seagrape Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Seagrape Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Seagrape Drive has units with dishwashers.
