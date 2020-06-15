127 Seagrape Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Single Story Turnkey, 3BR/2BA townhome situated in the highly sought-after community of Sandpiper Cove at Botanica in Jupiter.This fully furnished, single-story home has a split floorplan and a bright, spacious interior, thanks to its high ceilings, neutral colors, and large windows. The like-new kitchen has spacious cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, and recessed lighting. Full-sized flat-screen TVs and large plush beds can be found in every room. The large master suite features an oversized window overlooking the sunny porch. The home has an oversized, attached 1-car garage. Sandpiper Cove at Botanica offers many amenities, including two pools and tennis courts. It is just minutes to some of the best shopping, dining, and stunning beaches in the area.