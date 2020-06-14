111 Beachwalk Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool elevator tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage tennis court

Magnificent 6 bedroom 7.5 bath, custom pool home available in Jupiter. Located in the gated Beach Walk community and is a mere 200 steps to the beach! The home boasts 4112 sq ft of living space spread over 3 floors (with elevator). Most bedrooms have own full bath. Separate 1/1 guest apartment over the garage. Available furn or unfurn annually or as a turnkey seasonal OR off season monthly or WEEKLY rental. ''Endless Summer'' is part of Jupiter Beach Walk Estates, an exclusive gated custom home community with only 5 homes, and is an easy twenty-minute drive to Palm Beach International Airport. The community is safe, secure, quiet and secluded. It is conveniently close to the best in Florida golfing, tennis, surfing, boating and more. RATES MAY VARY DEPENDING ON TIME FRAMES, ETC