All apartments in Jupiter
Find more places like 104 Jesup Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jupiter, FL
/
104 Jesup Ln
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

104 Jesup Ln

104 Jesup Lane · (786) 236-4705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jupiter
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

104 Jesup Lane, Jupiter, FL 33458
Osceola Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Now available is this well appointed 3-story, 4 bedroom townhome in a stellar Abacoa, Jupiter location. All living spaces are quite spacious and well defined with ample room to accommodate any family. The home has newly installed modern vinyl flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, and the freshly painted interior provides the warmth and good Florida feeling we all deserve. The home is also within walking distance from Abacoa Town Center, Scripps Research Institute, Max Planck Institute, Florida Atlantic University, and Roger Dean Stadium, just to name a few. Available for immediate move-in! THIS IS A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Jesup Ln have any available units?
104 Jesup Ln has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Jesup Ln have?
Some of 104 Jesup Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Jesup Ln currently offering any rent specials?
104 Jesup Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Jesup Ln pet-friendly?
No, 104 Jesup Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 104 Jesup Ln offer parking?
Yes, 104 Jesup Ln offers parking.
Does 104 Jesup Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Jesup Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Jesup Ln have a pool?
Yes, 104 Jesup Ln has a pool.
Does 104 Jesup Ln have accessible units?
No, 104 Jesup Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Jesup Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Jesup Ln has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 104 Jesup Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr
Jupiter, FL 32054
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave
Jupiter, FL 33458
Floresta
400 Via Royale
Jupiter, FL 33458
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1
Jupiter, FL 33477
The Sophia
863 University Blvd
Jupiter, FL 33458

Similar Pages

Jupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms
Jupiter Apartments with BalconiesJupiter Dog Friendly Apartments
Jupiter Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFort Pierce, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity