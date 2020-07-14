104 Jesup Ln

Amenities

Now available is this well appointed 3-story, 4 bedroom townhome in a stellar Abacoa, Jupiter location. All living spaces are quite spacious and well defined with ample room to accommodate any family. The home has newly installed modern vinyl flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, and the freshly painted interior provides the warmth and good Florida feeling we all deserve. The home is also within walking distance from Abacoa Town Center, Scripps Research Institute, Max Planck Institute, Florida Atlantic University, and Roger Dean Stadium, just to name a few. Available for immediate move-in! THIS IS A MUST SEE!