Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:07 PM

800 Uno Lago Drive

800 Uno Lago Drive · (561) 713-1141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL 33408
Uno Lago

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
Come see this beautifully furnished 2/2 condo in this sought after development of Ocean Trace in Juno Beach. Enjoy lake views from your 4th floor balcony in this spacious unit with updated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Tile floors throughout the condo and the building offers elevator access to your unit.This gated community offers two heated swimming pools, jacuzzi, clubhouse with billiards, business/community room and fitness center. Located minutes from Juno's beautiful beaches, restaurants, golf, Palm Beach Gardens Mall, Downtown Gardens and I-95. Available from September 2019 to June 2020. Condo association does not allow pets for renters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Uno Lago Drive have any available units?
800 Uno Lago Drive has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 Uno Lago Drive have?
Some of 800 Uno Lago Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Uno Lago Drive currently offering any rent specials?
800 Uno Lago Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Uno Lago Drive pet-friendly?
No, 800 Uno Lago Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Juno Beach.
Does 800 Uno Lago Drive offer parking?
Yes, 800 Uno Lago Drive does offer parking.
Does 800 Uno Lago Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Uno Lago Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Uno Lago Drive have a pool?
Yes, 800 Uno Lago Drive has a pool.
Does 800 Uno Lago Drive have accessible units?
No, 800 Uno Lago Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Uno Lago Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Uno Lago Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Uno Lago Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Uno Lago Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
