800 Uno Lago Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool pool table

Come see this beautifully furnished 2/2 condo in this sought after development of Ocean Trace in Juno Beach. Enjoy lake views from your 4th floor balcony in this spacious unit with updated kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Tile floors throughout the condo and the building offers elevator access to your unit.This gated community offers two heated swimming pools, jacuzzi, clubhouse with billiards, business/community room and fitness center. Located minutes from Juno's beautiful beaches, restaurants, golf, Palm Beach Gardens Mall, Downtown Gardens and I-95. Available from September 2019 to June 2020. Condo association does not allow pets for renters.