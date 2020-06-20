1678 Park Street

Amenities

Unfurnished, fenced in yard, lawn-care included in rent. Bike to the beach, nature preserves, and the Intracoastal Waterway from this beautifully updated, bright & spacious open-plan home located in the highly sought-after community of Juno Beach. Large IMPACT windows, wood flooring, fully remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, full-sized washer & dryer. The Gardens Mall, Abacoa Town Center, Florida Atlantic University, Palm Beach State College, Roger Dean Stadium, downtown West Palm Beach, and Palm Beach International Airport are only minutes away.