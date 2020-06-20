All apartments in Juno Beach
Find more places like 1678 Park Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Juno Beach, FL
/
1678 Park Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

1678 Park Street

1678 Park Street · (561) 500-3246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Juno Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1678 Park Street, Juno Beach, FL 33408

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Unfurnished, fenced in yard, lawn-care included in rent. Bike to the beach, nature preserves, and the Intracoastal Waterway from this beautifully updated, bright & spacious open-plan home located in the highly sought-after community of Juno Beach. Large IMPACT windows, wood flooring, fully remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, full-sized washer & dryer. The Gardens Mall, Abacoa Town Center, Florida Atlantic University, Palm Beach State College, Roger Dean Stadium, downtown West Palm Beach, and Palm Beach International Airport are only minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1678 Park Street have any available units?
1678 Park Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1678 Park Street have?
Some of 1678 Park Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1678 Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
1678 Park Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1678 Park Street pet-friendly?
No, 1678 Park Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Juno Beach.
Does 1678 Park Street offer parking?
Yes, 1678 Park Street does offer parking.
Does 1678 Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1678 Park Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1678 Park Street have a pool?
No, 1678 Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 1678 Park Street have accessible units?
No, 1678 Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1678 Park Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1678 Park Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1678 Park Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1678 Park Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1678 Park Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1
Juno Beach, FL 33408

Similar Pages

Juno Beach 1 BedroomsJuno Beach 2 Bedrooms
Juno Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJuno Beach 3 Bedrooms
Juno Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL
Tamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLLighthouse Point, FLLakewood Park, FLFlorida Ridge, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FL
Hobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FLHutchinson Island South, FLThe Acreage, FLTequesta, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity