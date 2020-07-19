Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

We are offering this wonderful interior designed Jacksonville Beach Condo located at 922 1st St. S. Master suite offers ocean views, ceiling fan / light combo, bamboo floors, king size bed, LCD TV and computer desk / workstation. En-suite Master bathroom with large walk-in glass tile shower, custom cabinetry, his and hers elevated vessel sinks, granite countertops & large walk in closet with custom shelving. The front guest bedroom with ocean views has a queen size bed, ceiling fan / light combo and a standard size closet. The back guest bedroom with city views has a queen size bed, TV ( no cable, but has DVD player), ceiling fan / light combo and standard size closet. Full size guest bathroom with tub / shower combo, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry and vessel sink.