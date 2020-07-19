All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

922 1ST ST S

922 S 1st St · No Longer Available
Location

922 S 1st St, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
We are offering this wonderful interior designed Jacksonville Beach Condo located at 922 1st St. S. Master suite offers ocean views, ceiling fan / light combo, bamboo floors, king size bed, LCD TV and computer desk / workstation. En-suite Master bathroom with large walk-in glass tile shower, custom cabinetry, his and hers elevated vessel sinks, granite countertops & large walk in closet with custom shelving. The front guest bedroom with ocean views has a queen size bed, ceiling fan / light combo and a standard size closet. The back guest bedroom with city views has a queen size bed, TV ( no cable, but has DVD player), ceiling fan / light combo and standard size closet. Full size guest bathroom with tub / shower combo, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry and vessel sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 1ST ST S have any available units?
922 1ST ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 922 1ST ST S have?
Some of 922 1ST ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 1ST ST S currently offering any rent specials?
922 1ST ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 1ST ST S pet-friendly?
No, 922 1ST ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 922 1ST ST S offer parking?
No, 922 1ST ST S does not offer parking.
Does 922 1ST ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 1ST ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 1ST ST S have a pool?
No, 922 1ST ST S does not have a pool.
Does 922 1ST ST S have accessible units?
No, 922 1ST ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 922 1ST ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 1ST ST S has units with dishwashers.
Does 922 1ST ST S have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 1ST ST S does not have units with air conditioning.
