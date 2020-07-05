All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 210 21ST AVE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
210 21ST AVE S
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

210 21ST AVE S

210 21st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

210 21st Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this amazing 3 bedroom home just a short distance to the beach! This home features a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, a large island, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space, a walk-in pantry and a spacious eat-in area. The living area has convenient built-ins and french doors open up to the generous balcony. The huge master bedroom has a walk-in closet and its own balcony with amazing views. The master bathroom has a double vanity, walk-in shower and Jacuzzi style tub. The downstairs bedroom is perfect for a mother-in-law suite or a guest room. It has a wet bar and full bathroom. As if all this wasn't enough, there is also a fenced backyard and 2 car garage. This home will go quickly so schedule your showing today! No Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 21ST AVE S have any available units?
210 21ST AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 210 21ST AVE S have?
Some of 210 21ST AVE S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 21ST AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
210 21ST AVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 21ST AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 210 21ST AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 210 21ST AVE S offer parking?
Yes, 210 21ST AVE S offers parking.
Does 210 21ST AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 21ST AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 21ST AVE S have a pool?
No, 210 21ST AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 210 21ST AVE S have accessible units?
No, 210 21ST AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 210 21ST AVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 21ST AVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 21ST AVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 21ST AVE S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 BedroomsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville