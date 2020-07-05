210 21ST AVE S

Amenities

Don't miss this amazing 3 bedroom home just a short distance to the beach! This home features a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, a large island, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space, a walk-in pantry and a spacious eat-in area. The living area has convenient built-ins and french doors open up to the generous balcony. The huge master bedroom has a walk-in closet and its own balcony with amazing views. The master bathroom has a double vanity, walk-in shower and Jacuzzi style tub. The downstairs bedroom is perfect for a mother-in-law suite or a guest room. It has a wet bar and full bathroom. As if all this wasn't enough, there is also a fenced backyard and 2 car garage. This home will go quickly so schedule your showing today! No Pets allowed.