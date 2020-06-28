All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:15 AM

1795 1ST ST S

1795 1st St South · No Longer Available
Location

1795 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly remodeled beach home. Remodel includes: new kitchen with large center island, Quartz counter tops, all new appliances, new lighting. 3 new bathrooms...2 walk-in showers with rain heads, 1 large soaking tub, new vanities and toilets, upgraded lighting. All new luxury Vinyl Plank floors throughout. New Paint, new water heater, new central air conditioning, new windows and sliding doors, new garage door opener, new roof and insulation. Ground floor has 1 bedroom, full bath, laundry and garage. Second floor has kitchen, living room, half bath, and balcony. Third floor has two bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath. One room has a small view of the ocean and the other has a balcony. Located a block off the ocean in South Jax Bch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1795 1ST ST S have any available units?
1795 1ST ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1795 1ST ST S have?
Some of 1795 1ST ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1795 1ST ST S currently offering any rent specials?
1795 1ST ST S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1795 1ST ST S pet-friendly?
No, 1795 1ST ST S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 1795 1ST ST S offer parking?
Yes, 1795 1ST ST S offers parking.
Does 1795 1ST ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1795 1ST ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1795 1ST ST S have a pool?
No, 1795 1ST ST S does not have a pool.
Does 1795 1ST ST S have accessible units?
No, 1795 1ST ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 1795 1ST ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1795 1ST ST S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1795 1ST ST S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1795 1ST ST S has units with air conditioning.
