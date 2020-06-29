All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
1024 16TH ST N
Last updated October 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

1024 16TH ST N

1024 16th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1024 16th Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Beach home, close to Seabreeze, Fletcher Middle & Fletcher High School. Spacious floor plan, large updated kitchen with loads cabinet and country space and island. Recently completed renovation on bathroom. Family room, Living/Dining combo w/ vaulted ceilings and wood floors throughout the home. Spacious master suite and updated bath. 3rd room can be used as bedroom. Fenced in backyard and back porch area great for relaxing and privacy. Only blocks from the beach, and close to shopping, entertainment and much more of the Beach life. Available November 1st, Currently Occupied until 10/31/19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 16TH ST N have any available units?
1024 16TH ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1024 16TH ST N have?
Some of 1024 16TH ST N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 16TH ST N currently offering any rent specials?
1024 16TH ST N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 16TH ST N pet-friendly?
No, 1024 16TH ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 1024 16TH ST N offer parking?
No, 1024 16TH ST N does not offer parking.
Does 1024 16TH ST N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 16TH ST N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 16TH ST N have a pool?
No, 1024 16TH ST N does not have a pool.
Does 1024 16TH ST N have accessible units?
No, 1024 16TH ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 16TH ST N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 16TH ST N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 16TH ST N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 16TH ST N does not have units with air conditioning.
