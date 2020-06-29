1024 16TH ST N

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great Beach home, close to Seabreeze, Fletcher Middle & Fletcher High School. Spacious floor plan, large updated kitchen with loads cabinet and country space and island. Recently completed renovation on bathroom. Family room, Living/Dining combo w/ vaulted ceilings and wood floors throughout the home. Spacious master suite and updated bath. 3rd room can be used as bedroom. Fenced in backyard and back porch area great for relaxing and privacy. Only blocks from the beach, and close to shopping, entertainment and much more of the Beach life. Available November 1st, Currently Occupied until 10/31/19