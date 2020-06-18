All apartments in Ives Estates
471 Ives Dairy Rd C204
471 Ives Dairy Rd C204

471 Ives Dairy Road · (305) 987-2115
Location

471 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL 33179
California Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit C204 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
hot tub
Unit C204 Available 09/15/20 2B/2Ba gorgeous condo in North Miami Beach - Property Id: 295312

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with AMAZING VIEWS

Unit features, two bedrooms two full baths, spacious living/dining area, fully equipped kitchen,  large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, living area has a full walk out balcony beautiful view overlooking the lake. The unit is located on the 2nd floor accessible by elevator or stairs.
This guarded community offers a huge heated swimming pool and jacuzzi/hot tub on the lakefront.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295312
Property Id 295312

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5837771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 Ives Dairy Rd C204 have any available units?
471 Ives Dairy Rd C204 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 471 Ives Dairy Rd C204 have?
Some of 471 Ives Dairy Rd C204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 Ives Dairy Rd C204 currently offering any rent specials?
471 Ives Dairy Rd C204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 Ives Dairy Rd C204 pet-friendly?
No, 471 Ives Dairy Rd C204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ives Estates.
Does 471 Ives Dairy Rd C204 offer parking?
No, 471 Ives Dairy Rd C204 does not offer parking.
Does 471 Ives Dairy Rd C204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 471 Ives Dairy Rd C204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 Ives Dairy Rd C204 have a pool?
Yes, 471 Ives Dairy Rd C204 has a pool.
Does 471 Ives Dairy Rd C204 have accessible units?
No, 471 Ives Dairy Rd C204 does not have accessible units.
Does 471 Ives Dairy Rd C204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 471 Ives Dairy Rd C204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 471 Ives Dairy Rd C204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 471 Ives Dairy Rd C204 does not have units with air conditioning.
