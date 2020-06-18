471 Ives Dairy Rd C204

Amenities

Unit C204 Available 09/15/20 2B/2Ba gorgeous condo in North Miami Beach - Property Id: 295312



2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with AMAZING VIEWS



Unit features, two bedrooms two full baths, spacious living/dining area, fully equipped kitchen, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, living area has a full walk out balcony beautiful view overlooking the lake. The unit is located on the 2nd floor accessible by elevator or stairs.

This guarded community offers a huge heated swimming pool and jacuzzi/hot tub on the lakefront.

No Pets Allowed



