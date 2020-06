427 NE 194th Ter

Amenities

stainless steel pool playground clubhouse some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool internet access

BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT TOWNHOUSE AND FABULOUS LOCATION IN GUARD GATED COMMUNITY, AVENTURA ISLES ON IVES DAIRY ROAD,CLOSE TO I95 AND TURNPIKE. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT. AMENITIES INCLUDE COMMUNITY POOL, CLUBHOUSE, WALKING PATH AROUND THE COMMNITY, PLAYGROUND AND MUCH MORE. THE TOWNHOME HAS HIGH QUALITY FURNITURE, FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LAWN,ALARM,CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED IN THE RENT Equal Housing Opportunity.ASSOCIATION REQUIRES MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 675 PER ADULT.