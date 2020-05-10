19499 Ne 10th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities internet access

Beautiful fully-furnished all-inclusive property located in Orlando. This resort-like community has many amenities for your enjoyment. This condominium is less than 10 minutes from Universal Studios and surrounded by many restaurants, attractions and shopping. This gated- community offers a beautiful walkable trail with access to a dock that offers beautiful sunsets.



Monthly Rent includes the Electricity, A/C, Cable, Wireless High Speed Internet, Water, Sewer and Trash Removal, Pest Control.