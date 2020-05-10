All apartments in Ives Estates
19499 Ne 10th Ave
Last updated May 10 2020 at 8:34 AM

19499 Ne 10th Ave

19499 Northeast 10th Place · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19499 Northeast 10th Place, Ives Estates, FL 33179
California Club

Price and availability

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful fully-furnished all-inclusive property located in Orlando. This resort-like community has many amenities for your enjoyment. This condominium is less than 10 minutes from Universal Studios and surrounded by many restaurants, attractions and shopping. This gated- community offers a beautiful walkable trail with access to a dock that offers beautiful sunsets.

Monthly Rent includes the Electricity, A/C, Cable, Wireless High Speed Internet, Water, Sewer and Trash Removal, Pest Control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19499 Ne 10th Ave have any available units?
19499 Ne 10th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ives Estates, FL.
Is 19499 Ne 10th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19499 Ne 10th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19499 Ne 10th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 19499 Ne 10th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ives Estates.
Does 19499 Ne 10th Ave offer parking?
No, 19499 Ne 10th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 19499 Ne 10th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19499 Ne 10th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19499 Ne 10th Ave have a pool?
No, 19499 Ne 10th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19499 Ne 10th Ave have accessible units?
No, 19499 Ne 10th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19499 Ne 10th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 19499 Ne 10th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19499 Ne 10th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19499 Ne 10th Ave has units with air conditioning.
