Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:15 AM

1923 Highway A1a

1923 Highway A1a
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1923 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
Ocean Dunes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit B-4 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH PLUS 1 DAY OR 7 MONTH RENTAL. 1st and 2nd floor master suites. First floor laundry room. SS appliances in the brand new updated kitchen. Plenty of room for your family and guests to enjoy the beach, heated pool and launches from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Great Location and close to shopping, restaurants, pet friendly parks, golfing and PAFB. FIRST, LAST AND SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. THIS IS A PET FRIENDLY RENTAL UNIT. Contact Randy Neuman at 321-652-7675 or email me at randyneuman01@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Highway A1a have any available units?
1923 Highway A1a has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1923 Highway A1a have?
Some of 1923 Highway A1a's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 Highway A1a currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Highway A1a isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Highway A1a pet-friendly?
Yes, 1923 Highway A1a is pet friendly.
Does 1923 Highway A1a offer parking?
Yes, 1923 Highway A1a does offer parking.
Does 1923 Highway A1a have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Highway A1a does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Highway A1a have a pool?
Yes, 1923 Highway A1a has a pool.
Does 1923 Highway A1a have accessible units?
No, 1923 Highway A1a does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Highway A1a have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 Highway A1a does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 Highway A1a have units with air conditioning?
No, 1923 Highway A1a does not have units with air conditioning.
