1923 Highway A1a

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

FULLY FURNISHED OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH PLUS 1 DAY OR 7 MONTH RENTAL. 1st and 2nd floor master suites. First floor laundry room. SS appliances in the brand new updated kitchen. Plenty of room for your family and guests to enjoy the beach, heated pool and launches from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Great Location and close to shopping, restaurants, pet friendly parks, golfing and PAFB. FIRST, LAST AND SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. THIS IS A PET FRIENDLY RENTAL UNIT. Contact Randy Neuman at 321-652-7675 or email me at randyneuman01@gmail.com