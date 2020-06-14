/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM
54 Furnished Apartments for rent in Indian Harbour Beach, FL
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ocean Dunes
1 Unit Available
1923 Highway A1a
1923 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH PLUS 1 DAY OR 7 MONTH RENTAL. 1st and 2nd floor master suites. First floor laundry room. SS appliances in the brand new updated kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1057 Small Court
1057 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
Available June 1, 2020 for a short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
520 Palm Springs Boulevard
520 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1055 sqft
Wow, Look at these breath taking views. Short term rental fully furnished. This unit is also for sale fully furnished. Cute 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Corner unit with lots of natural light. For more information call/Text Pamela Ratfield 512-663-2660 www.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
201 Tradewinds Drive
201 Tradewinds Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1524 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH TOWNHOME END CORNER UNIT... avail May 15th -December 31st 2020. NOT AVAILABLE January 1st 2021 until April 31st 2021. Light & Bright! Master Bedroom with His and Her Closets.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1047 Small Court
1047 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available January 1 2021 SO CLOSE TO THE OCEAN!! Easy walk to the Beach from this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in a 55+ community, The Condos of Indian Harbour Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2225 Highway A1a
2225 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1120 sqft
STUNNING OCEANFRONT CONDO available as a short term rental! Fully furnished, private balcony, perfect location, & sweeping ocean views. Amenities include pool, jacuzzi, work out room, clubhouse and tennis court.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
416 School Road
416 School Road, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1091 sqft
Fully furnished, newly renovated condo, 2 blocks from the ocean. New A/C, water heater and King size Tempurpedic bed in the master bedroom. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1052 Pinetree Drive
1052 Pine Tree Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1888 sqft
Ideal Corporate rental! The ocean awaits! Come to your luxurious Florida vacation retreat! Enjoy this totally updated and tastefully decorated and fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home! New kitchen with granite, new bathrooms, new porcelain tile
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Seminole Heights
1 Unit Available
1010 Pinetree Drive
1010 Pine Tree Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1110 sqft
Beautifully furnished unit one block from ocean! Available for 2 months or longer; Rental price depends on length of lease; A1A has stoplight/crosswalk leading to public beach access; Close to schools, Lowe's, restaurants, stores; Stainless steel
Results within 1 mile of Indian Harbour Beach
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Michigan Beach
1 Unit Available
279 Ellwood Avenue
279 Ellwood Avenue, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1585 sqft
Fully Furnished Pool home available from April till December 2020. This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home features two huge dining areas, over sized kitchen, indoor laundry room and a two car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Indian Harbour Beach
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,242
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1307 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Montecito
1 Unit Available
746 Ventura Dr
746 Ventura Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1393 sqft
746 Ventura Dr Available 07/01/20 FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME! - FULLY FURNISHED EXECUTIVE BEACH TOWN HOME IN THE LOVELY GATED COMMUNITY OF MONTECITO! Only steps away from not only the large resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
78
78 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
5 Bedrooms
$29,800
5500 sqft
Beutifull luxury home in Ponce Dade Coral Gables 7 Bedroom 8 Bath, With pool, Kid Park, Big Patio, furnished.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
295 Highway A1a
295 Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1627 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW UPDATED & GORGEOUS!! Short term ! Warm Ocean Breezes & the sound of the surf add the finishing touch to this furnished & fully equipped top floor DIRECT OCEAN 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with private oceanfront balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
401 Sea Horse Avenue
401 Sea Horse Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1053 sqft
Beautiful beachside bungalow ready for immediate occupancy. Fully furnished, clean, and crispy! 3/2 with a split floor plan. Boasting a well manicured lawn.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Montecito
1 Unit Available
129 Redondo Drive
129 Redondo Dr, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1947 sqft
Welcome to Montecito, a beautiful gated beachside community offering an ideal location just a short walk to the beach, manicured grounds and charming spanish style architecture.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Michigan Beach
1 Unit Available
1343 Highway A1a
1343 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1,, 2020 Come walk the Beach while living at this FABULOUS SUNSET & SUNRISE VIEW CONDO...
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1209 E New Haven Avenue
1209 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
668 sqft
Available August 1, 2020 This unit has Picturesque views of Crane Creek in charming and quaint Historic Downtown Melbourne with tons of restaurants, art galleries, pubs, a theater and stores! There is an easy walk over the causeway to the Atlantic
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
199 Highway A1a
199 Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1189 sqft
Available August 1st,. Direct Ocean breezes & beaches at your footsteps. First floor, beautifully updated, fully furnished condo offers all the fun & frolic of living at the beach.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sea Park Homes
1 Unit Available
611 First Avenue
611 1st Avenue, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
SNOWBIRD ALERT!!! Come play at the beach!!! Property is not open until March 29th- April 20th. This fully decked out house is not even a block from a public beach.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1025 Highway A1a
1025 Highway A1A, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2125 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY Furnished ocean front condo in the new Oceana at Satellite Beach. New, 3/3, barely lived in condo with breathtaking views of the ocean.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sea Park Homes
1 Unit Available
156 E. Claridge Street
156 East Claridge Street, South Patrick Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1394 sqft
Totally remodeled and a place that you will love to stay. Large, fenced in back yard for Fido! Fully furnished (w nice things) inc. pots, pans, linens etc. and is ready to roll.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
925 Highway A1a
925 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1970 sqft
Beautifully furnished oceanfront condo in desired building with only 30 units!Ideally located in North Satellite Beach near the Natural Preserve of High Tower Beach.Amazing ocean views from this second floor property ...
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Deer Lakes
1 Unit Available
3491 Deer Lakes Drive
3491 Deer Lakes Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1648 sqft
Corner, Fully Furnished Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage with enclosed porch on a lake. This home can be leased from June 1 through December 31. Stay while you have your house built or vacation.
