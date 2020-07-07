All apartments in Hypoluxo
Find more places like 140 Las Brisas Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hypoluxo, FL
/
140 Las Brisas Circle
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:05 PM

140 Las Brisas Circle

140 Las Brisas Circle · (561) 962-2865
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hypoluxo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

140 Las Brisas Circle, Hypoluxo, FL 33462

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2433 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Epitome of aesthetic class 3 bed / 2.5 bath residence located in the illustrious community of Las Brisas in Hypoluxo. This home is a spring fresh listing you've been waiting for with exquisite solid marble floors, noble crown molding, charming plantation shutters, rich hardwood flooring, and breathtaking water views. Ascend through greatness, with a welcoming open living space boasting an intimate dining area, sophisticated bar top seating betwixt a large kitchen pass-through. An upgraded kitchen showcases stunning GE stainless steel appliances including new dishwasher, ample stonetop counter space, extensive luminous white cabinetry, volume ceilings with recessed lighting, chef's pantry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Las Brisas Circle have any available units?
140 Las Brisas Circle has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 Las Brisas Circle have?
Some of 140 Las Brisas Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Las Brisas Circle currently offering any rent specials?
140 Las Brisas Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Las Brisas Circle pet-friendly?
No, 140 Las Brisas Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hypoluxo.
Does 140 Las Brisas Circle offer parking?
Yes, 140 Las Brisas Circle offers parking.
Does 140 Las Brisas Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Las Brisas Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Las Brisas Circle have a pool?
No, 140 Las Brisas Circle does not have a pool.
Does 140 Las Brisas Circle have accessible units?
No, 140 Las Brisas Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Las Brisas Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Las Brisas Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Las Brisas Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Las Brisas Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 140 Las Brisas Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hypoluxo 2 BedroomsHypoluxo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHypoluxo Apartments with Balconies
Hypoluxo Apartments with ParkingHypoluxo Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLBroadview Park, FLMiami Shores, FLPort Salerno, FLBiscayne Park, FLPalm City, FLThe Acreage, FL
Cooper City, FLPinewood, FLGolden Glades, FLHutchinson Island South, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLTequesta, FLWestgate, FLOjus, FLLighthouse Point, FLHobe Sound, FLIves Estates, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity