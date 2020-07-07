140 Las Brisas Circle

Amenities

Epitome of aesthetic class 3 bed / 2.5 bath residence located in the illustrious community of Las Brisas in Hypoluxo. This home is a spring fresh listing you've been waiting for with exquisite solid marble floors, noble crown molding, charming plantation shutters, rich hardwood flooring, and breathtaking water views. Ascend through greatness, with a welcoming open living space boasting an intimate dining area, sophisticated bar top seating betwixt a large kitchen pass-through. An upgraded kitchen showcases stunning GE stainless steel appliances including new dishwasher, ample stonetop counter space, extensive luminous white cabinetry, volume ceilings with recessed lighting, chef's pantry