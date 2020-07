103 Yacht Club Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool media room tennis court

BEAUTIFUL POOL VIEW, 3RD FLOOR 2/1 UNIT WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STILL APPLIANCES newer refrigerator, MODERN WOOD CABINETRY, CROWN MOLDING, CERAMIC DIAGONAL TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT & BERBER CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. 07/2014 A/C UNIT. NEWER REFRIGERATOR & DRYWER. AT THE RESORT STYLE GATED YACHT CLUB ON THE INTRACOASTAL. COMMUNITY OFFERS 2 SWIMMING POOLS, DOG PARK, 2 TENNIS COURTS, GYM, SCREENING ROOM FOR MOVIES, MANAGER ON SITE, CLUB HOUSE, COMPUTER ROOM, JACUZZI TUB, BOAT DOCKS FOR RENT OR SALE AND MUCH MORE...HURRY UP AND CALL NOW,*** WATER & BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN THE CONDO FEE PAID BY THE OWNER***PET FRIENDLY! **PICTURES WERE TAKEN PRIOR TO CURRENT TENANT'S MOVE-IN***AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-INS AFTER AUGUST 15, 2020***