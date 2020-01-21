All apartments in Hunters Creek
Find more places like 5379 Tortuga Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hunters Creek, FL
/
5379 Tortuga Drive
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

5379 Tortuga Drive

5379 Tortuga Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hunters Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5379 Tortuga Court, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
5379 Tortuga Drive Available 02/12/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Hunters Creek - This 2 Story home sits on a large lot with a beautiful pond view. The king-size master suite is downstairs with the rest of the bedrooms upstairs. The master bathroom features double vanities, large corner roman tub, separate walk-in shower plus a walk-in closet. Separate living/dining room, family room and an open kitchen plan with a breakfast nook. 3 sets of sliding patio doors open to the spacious yard, and afford beautiful waterfront views while letting in plenty of sunlight. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a side-by-side LED refrigerator, breakfast bar and closet pantry. There is a guest bathroom downstairs and a separate laundry with full-size washer and dryer. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. And a 2-car garage with automatic opener with a spacious driveway.

INCLUDES LAWN CARE!

Located in desirable SW Orlando near Disney and the Airport, Hunter's Creek is a 4,000 acre award-winning community. Recreational amenities nearby include 6 parks with basketball and soccer fields, tennis & volleyball, playgrounds and picnic areas. Good local schools, numerous restaurants and shopping locations make this a great place to live, plus Hunters Creek Golf Course is also nearby. Easy access to major highways incl. 417, Osceola Pkwy & OBT.

(RLNE2100068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5379 Tortuga Drive have any available units?
5379 Tortuga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 5379 Tortuga Drive have?
Some of 5379 Tortuga Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5379 Tortuga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5379 Tortuga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5379 Tortuga Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5379 Tortuga Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5379 Tortuga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5379 Tortuga Drive offers parking.
Does 5379 Tortuga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5379 Tortuga Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5379 Tortuga Drive have a pool?
No, 5379 Tortuga Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5379 Tortuga Drive have accessible units?
No, 5379 Tortuga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5379 Tortuga Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5379 Tortuga Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5379 Tortuga Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5379 Tortuga Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hunters Creek 1 BedroomsHunters Creek 2 Bedrooms
Hunters Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHunters Creek Apartments with Garage
Hunters Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLZephyrhills, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FL
Davenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College