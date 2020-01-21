Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground garage tennis court volleyball court

5379 Tortuga Drive Available 02/12/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Hunters Creek - This 2 Story home sits on a large lot with a beautiful pond view. The king-size master suite is downstairs with the rest of the bedrooms upstairs. The master bathroom features double vanities, large corner roman tub, separate walk-in shower plus a walk-in closet. Separate living/dining room, family room and an open kitchen plan with a breakfast nook. 3 sets of sliding patio doors open to the spacious yard, and afford beautiful waterfront views while letting in plenty of sunlight. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a side-by-side LED refrigerator, breakfast bar and closet pantry. There is a guest bathroom downstairs and a separate laundry with full-size washer and dryer. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. And a 2-car garage with automatic opener with a spacious driveway.



INCLUDES LAWN CARE!



Located in desirable SW Orlando near Disney and the Airport, Hunter's Creek is a 4,000 acre award-winning community. Recreational amenities nearby include 6 parks with basketball and soccer fields, tennis & volleyball, playgrounds and picnic areas. Good local schools, numerous restaurants and shopping locations make this a great place to live, plus Hunters Creek Golf Course is also nearby. Easy access to major highways incl. 417, Osceola Pkwy & OBT.



(RLNE2100068)