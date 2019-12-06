All apartments in Hunters Creek
Last updated December 6 2019

5235 ALAVISTA DR

5235 Alavista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5235 Alavista Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Light and bright cozy pool home in the desirable Vistas of Hunters Creek. This must see home faces a sparkling pond across the street. Upon entering the home you'll notice the front door with a side light and a palladium window and the rounded art niche. The home's interior is neutrally appointed with creamy beige paint, ceramic tile and carpet throughout. The combination living/dining room features large double windows - the front window is accented by a palladium. There are pillared & arched doorways with plant shelves leading from the formal space to the rest of the home. The kitchen is open to the family room and has a prep island, breakfast bar, closet pantry and a separate eating area with a bay window with a window seat. Sliding glass doors lead from the family room to the screened lanai and pool with spacious deck area. The spacious master bedroom/bath suite features a double sink vanity, a jetted tub and oversized shower and a walk in closet. The 4th bedroom has double doors to the master which could make it a great nursery, master retreat or office. The area has lots of restaurants, shopping and is conveniently located to the 417, 528 and Florida's Turnpike.
TENANT WILL BE REPONSABLE FOR THE HOME WARRANTY VISIT FEE $75/VISIT IF ANY REPAIR IS REQUESTED.
Single-Family Home
4 Bedrooms
2 full Bathrooms
2,153 sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5235 ALAVISTA DR have any available units?
5235 ALAVISTA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 5235 ALAVISTA DR have?
Some of 5235 ALAVISTA DR's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5235 ALAVISTA DR currently offering any rent specials?
5235 ALAVISTA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5235 ALAVISTA DR pet-friendly?
No, 5235 ALAVISTA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 5235 ALAVISTA DR offer parking?
No, 5235 ALAVISTA DR does not offer parking.
Does 5235 ALAVISTA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5235 ALAVISTA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5235 ALAVISTA DR have a pool?
Yes, 5235 ALAVISTA DR has a pool.
Does 5235 ALAVISTA DR have accessible units?
No, 5235 ALAVISTA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5235 ALAVISTA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5235 ALAVISTA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5235 ALAVISTA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5235 ALAVISTA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
