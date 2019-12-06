5235 ALAVISTA DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Light and bright cozy pool home in the desirable Vistas of Hunters Creek. This must see home faces a sparkling pond across the street. Upon entering the home you'll notice the front door with a side light and a palladium window and the rounded art niche. The home's interior is neutrally appointed with creamy beige paint, ceramic tile and carpet throughout. The combination living/dining room features large double windows - the front window is accented by a palladium. There are pillared & arched doorways with plant shelves leading from the formal space to the rest of the home. The kitchen is open to the family room and has a prep island, breakfast bar, closet pantry and a separate eating area with a bay window with a window seat. Sliding glass doors lead from the family room to the screened lanai and pool with spacious deck area. The spacious master bedroom/bath suite features a double sink vanity, a jetted tub and oversized shower and a walk in closet. The 4th bedroom has double doors to the master which could make it a great nursery, master retreat or office. The area has lots of restaurants, shopping and is conveniently located to the 417, 528 and Florida's Turnpike.

TENANT WILL BE REPONSABLE FOR THE HOME WARRANTY VISIT FEE $75/VISIT IF ANY REPAIR IS REQUESTED.

Single-Family Home

4 Bedrooms

2 full Bathrooms

2,153 sqft