5215 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and a beautifully landscaped, low-maintenance lawn, while the backyard is complete with a spacious yard and a screened-in patio and in-ground pool area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features tile, plush carpeting and stylish wood flooring throughout, an open layout, natural lighting, and cozy bedrooms for your comfort. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, a large center island, a breakfast bar, and lots of wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!