Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

5215 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE

5215 Los Palma Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5215 Los Palma Vista Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and a beautifully landscaped, low-maintenance lawn, while the backyard is complete with a spacious yard and a screened-in patio and in-ground pool area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features tile, plush carpeting and stylish wood flooring throughout, an open layout, natural lighting, and cozy bedrooms for your comfort. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, a large center island, a breakfast bar, and lots of wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE have any available units?
5215 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 5215 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 5215 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5215 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5215 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 5215 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5215 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5215 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5215 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5215 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5215 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5215 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5215 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5215 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5215 LOS PALMA VISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
