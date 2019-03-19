4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 Bedroom and 2 1/2 bath corner lot townhome is located in the desirable Chartres Gardens, in the Hunters Creek area. The first floor features: living room, separate dining room, a large kitchen, Master Bedroom,laundry, & a half bath. The spacious kitchen features: 42" Cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, island with breakfast bar, pantry, & french doors that lead you to the semi-private court yard. The downstairs master bedroom features tray ceiling, fan and a walk-in closet. Master Bath has a linen closet and a tub/shower combo. The others 2 bedrooms are upstairs as well as the guest bathroom. 2 car garage with and 2 car driveway. This location is less than 20 min to Airports, Parks and walking distance to the Town Villages where you can find various restaurants of your choice and entertainment places, in addition to shops, banks, & offices. It is so convenient to everything, stress free living, you must see it!