Home
/
Hunters Creek, FL
/
4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE

4046 Hunters Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4046 Hunters Park Lane, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 Bedroom and 2 1/2 bath corner lot townhome is located in the desirable Chartres Gardens, in the Hunters Creek area. The first floor features: living room, separate dining room, a large kitchen, Master Bedroom,laundry, & a half bath. The spacious kitchen features: 42" Cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, island with breakfast bar, pantry, & french doors that lead you to the semi-private court yard. The downstairs master bedroom features tray ceiling, fan and a walk-in closet. Master Bath has a linen closet and a tub/shower combo. The others 2 bedrooms are upstairs as well as the guest bathroom. 2 car garage with and 2 car driveway. This location is less than 20 min to Airports, Parks and walking distance to the Town Villages where you can find various restaurants of your choice and entertainment places, in addition to shops, banks, & offices. It is so convenient to everything, stress free living, you must see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE have any available units?
4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE have?
Some of 4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE offers parking.
Does 4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE have a pool?
No, 4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE have accessible units?
No, 4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4046 HUNTERS PARK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
