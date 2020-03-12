3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE

Amenities
Waterview 3 BED / 2 BATH Home For Rent! - Spacious waterview 3 BED / 2 BATH home! This single-family home features a formal dining and living room, a bonus room, two-car garage, high ceilings throughout, large kitchen with island, washer and dryer and a breath-taking water view from the master bedroom and patio area. Newly installed carpet 12/2019!
A great place to call "My new home".
MOVE-IN READY!!!
Move-in fees:
Application Fee Per Adult
First full month due at move in
Holding Deposit equal to one month
A/C filter program is $15/month (mandatory)
Liability insurance required
Admin fee - $275 (Due at move-in)
For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (321) 895-9724 or email broo3948@rent.dynasty.com
(RLNE5388877)