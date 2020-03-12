All apartments in Hunters Creek
Find more places like 3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hunters Creek, FL
/
3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE

3948 Brookmyra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hunters Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3948 Brookmyra Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Waterview 3 BED / 2 BATH Home For Rent! - Spacious waterview 3 BED / 2 BATH home! This single-family home features a formal dining and living room, a bonus room, two-car garage, high ceilings throughout, large kitchen with island, washer and dryer and a breath-taking water view from the master bedroom and patio area. Newly installed carpet 12/2019!

A great place to call "My new home".
MOVE-IN READY!!!

Move-in fees:
Application Fee Per Adult
First full month due at move in
Holding Deposit equal to one month
A/C filter program is $15/month (mandatory)
Liability insurance required
Admin fee - $275 (Due at move-in)

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (321) 895-9724 or email broo3948@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5388877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE have any available units?
3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE have?
Some of 3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3948 BROOKMYRA DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hunters Creek 1 BedroomsHunters Creek 2 Bedrooms
Hunters Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHunters Creek Apartments with Garage
Hunters Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLZephyrhills, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FL
Davenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College