14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE

One story single family home with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms at 14723 Braddock Oak Dr. Bathrooms, kitchen and laundry with tile flooring. One room with light wood flooring. Living rooms, bedrooms and dining space with carpet flooring. The house also has a pool area and garage. Accepting visits starting on June 17th. - Rent: $2,600 Deposit: $5,200 (two rent amounts.)



Kitchen has wide granite counter tops with dark wood cabinets and appliances included (refrigerator, microwave, double wall oven, cooktop, dish washer). Laundry area with washer, dryer and utility sink included. Garage with enough space for two cars.



The house is in an excellent location, with wide and spacious rooms, with its back to the community's lake. Inside the Hunters Creek community, in a calm residential area, near to great schools, with easy access to I-4 and John Young Ave.Neighborhood schools:

Elementary: West Creek Elementary School

Middle: Hunters Creek Middle School

High School: Freedom High School

(Please remember to contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools)



Lease Terms

Applications are subject to analysis and approval. 12-month lease is required. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full on signing, and rent due in the 1st of each subsequent month. Pets are not allowed.