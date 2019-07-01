All apartments in Hunters Creek
Hunters Creek, FL
14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:04 PM

14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE

14723 Braddock Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14723 Braddock Oak Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
One story single family home with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms at 14723 Braddock Oak Dr. Bathrooms, kitchen and laundry with tile flooring. One room with light wood flooring. Living rooms, bedrooms and dining space with carpet flooring. The house also has a pool area and garage. Accepting visits starting on June 17th. - Rent: $2,600 Deposit: $5,200 (two rent amounts.)

Kitchen has wide granite counter tops with dark wood cabinets and appliances included (refrigerator, microwave, double wall oven, cooktop, dish washer). Laundry area with washer, dryer and utility sink included. Garage with enough space for two cars.

The house is in an excellent location, with wide and spacious rooms, with its back to the community's lake. Inside the Hunters Creek community, in a calm residential area, near to great schools, with easy access to I-4 and John Young Ave.Neighborhood schools:
Elementary: West Creek Elementary School
Middle: Hunters Creek Middle School
High School: Freedom High School
(Please remember to contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools)

Lease Terms
Applications are subject to analysis and approval. 12-month lease is required. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full on signing, and rent due in the 1st of each subsequent month. Pets are not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE have any available units?
14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14723 BRADDOCK OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
