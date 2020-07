Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool table

Great location in Hunter's Creek across the street from Gatorland attraction with easy access to all major roads such as FL turnpike, 417, 528, & Osceola Pkwy. Close to shopping. Corner unit available to lease with 2600 sq. ft. Currently a Billiard's Bar with outside patio. It can be used for Sports Bar, Billiard's Bar, restaurant, Special Events, grocery store, and more, General commercial opportunity! Good conditions!