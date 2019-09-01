14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool volleyball court

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Condo with a split floor plan in the Hunters Creek Area! Includes stainless steal appliances, washer/dryer, and a screened patio that peacefully looks over into the woods. Also features a gated entrances, community pool, fitness center, and volleyball court. Conveniently located to all major theme parks, Orlando Int'l airport and local shopping centers & restaurants located in the Loop area. Residents are able to take advantage of Hunters Creek parks and amenities. HURRY - this condo won't last !!!