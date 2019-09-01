All apartments in Hunters Creek
Home
/
Hunters Creek, FL
/
14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM

14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE

14353 Fredricksburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14353 Fredricksburg Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
volleyball court
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Condo with a split floor plan in the Hunters Creek Area! Includes stainless steal appliances, washer/dryer, and a screened patio that peacefully looks over into the woods. Also features a gated entrances, community pool, fitness center, and volleyball court. Conveniently located to all major theme parks, Orlando Int'l airport and local shopping centers & restaurants located in the Loop area. Residents are able to take advantage of Hunters Creek parks and amenities. HURRY - this condo won't last !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE have any available units?
14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE have?
Some of 14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14353 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
