Hunters Creek, FL
14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:23 PM

14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE

14316 Fredricksburg Drive · (407) 340-1308
Hunters Creek
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
1 Bedrooms
Location

14316 Fredricksburg Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Resort style gated community in Hunters Creek. Freshly painted and new carpet throughout in this 2/2 first floor condo with screened front porch and storage. No pets. Maintenance free living at it's finest with Clubhouse, sparkling pool, fitness center, business center, sand volley ball court and playground. A+ schools and close to all attractions. In addition to meeting owner requirements tenants must also be approved by Capri Condos ($100 per adult) Please review the photos and make sure this unit would meet your needs before calling for a private showing. Security system not included or warranted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE have any available units?
14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE have?
Some of 14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
