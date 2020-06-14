14316 FREDRICKSBURG DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym playground pool

Resort style gated community in Hunters Creek. Freshly painted and new carpet throughout in this 2/2 first floor condo with screened front porch and storage. No pets. Maintenance free living at it's finest with Clubhouse, sparkling pool, fitness center, business center, sand volley ball court and playground. A+ schools and close to all attractions. In addition to meeting owner requirements tenants must also be approved by Capri Condos ($100 per adult) Please review the photos and make sure this unit would meet your needs before calling for a private showing. Security system not included or warranted.