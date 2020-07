Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, split floor plan unit is equipped with a full kitchen, granite countertops and breakfast bar. The bedrooms offer large walk-in closets, wood floors and each has a full bathroom. This rental includes a full-size washer and dryer in the laundry room and tile floors throughout the living, dining and kitchen areas. This unit also offers a screened in patio directly on the lake with extra storage. Call us now at 407-800-8543.



(RLNE5445686)