Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:09 PM

14017 SIERRA VISTA DRIVE

14017 Sierra Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14017 Sierra Vista Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous is a 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in the community of Hunter's Creek. The home was just freshly painted inside and out and all new kitchen appliances installed. Kitchen has grant counter tops. Enjoy your morning coffee overlooking one of the many ponds in Hunters Creek that ensures your rear privacy. Hunter's Creek has been listed as one of the top communities to live in the USA. Hunters Creeks has everything from churches, schools and shopping to many restaurants and emergency medical clinic. There is convenient access to Route 417 that offers easy access to Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona Medical City and all the theme parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14017 SIERRA VISTA DRIVE have any available units?
14017 SIERRA VISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 14017 SIERRA VISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 14017 SIERRA VISTA DRIVE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14017 SIERRA VISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14017 SIERRA VISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14017 SIERRA VISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14017 SIERRA VISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 14017 SIERRA VISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14017 SIERRA VISTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14017 SIERRA VISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14017 SIERRA VISTA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14017 SIERRA VISTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14017 SIERRA VISTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14017 SIERRA VISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14017 SIERRA VISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14017 SIERRA VISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14017 SIERRA VISTA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14017 SIERRA VISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14017 SIERRA VISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
