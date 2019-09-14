14017 SIERRA VISTA DRIVE

Amenities

garage recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This gorgeous is a 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in the community of Hunter's Creek. The home was just freshly painted inside and out and all new kitchen appliances installed. Kitchen has grant counter tops. Enjoy your morning coffee overlooking one of the many ponds in Hunters Creek that ensures your rear privacy. Hunter's Creek has been listed as one of the top communities to live in the USA. Hunters Creeks has everything from churches, schools and shopping to many restaurants and emergency medical clinic. There is convenient access to Route 417 that offers easy access to Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona Medical City and all the theme parks.