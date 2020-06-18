All apartments in Hunters Creek
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 PM

14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE

14001 Fairway Island Drive · (407) 207-2220
Location

14001 Fairway Island Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 534 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
racquetball court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Very Nice Condo Apartment Located in Orlando FL! This is a comfortable unit with a large balcony, 2 large bedrooms, and 2 baths. Surrounded by thousands of acres of natural beauty within Hunter's Creek, you will find Audubon Villas...an exquisite condominium community naturally set apart from everyday life. This community is gated with controlled access, has Mediterranean-style architecture, and lush landscaping. Residents of Audubon Villas enjoy relaxing days by our lakeside swimming pool and heated spa, and leisurely afternoons. Our fully equipped athletic club and indoor racquetball court cater to our residents' schedules and needs with 24-hour access.

Other amenities include tennis and basketball courts, an extensive business center, and a beautiful clubhouse available for private parties or meetings. Garages and covered parking are also available for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have any available units?
14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
