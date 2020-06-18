14001 FAIRWAY ISLAND DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse parking pool racquetball court garage hot tub tennis court

Very Nice Condo Apartment Located in Orlando FL! This is a comfortable unit with a large balcony, 2 large bedrooms, and 2 baths. Surrounded by thousands of acres of natural beauty within Hunter's Creek, you will find Audubon Villas...an exquisite condominium community naturally set apart from everyday life. This community is gated with controlled access, has Mediterranean-style architecture, and lush landscaping. Residents of Audubon Villas enjoy relaxing days by our lakeside swimming pool and heated spa, and leisurely afternoons. Our fully equipped athletic club and indoor racquetball court cater to our residents' schedules and needs with 24-hour access.



Other amenities include tennis and basketball courts, an extensive business center, and a beautiful clubhouse available for private parties or meetings. Garages and covered parking are also available for your convenience.