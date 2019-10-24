13902 Huntwick Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3/2.5, 2-story pool home in Hunter's Creek - Gorgeous, 2-story, pool home in Hunters Creek with everything you could ever ask for! Spacious, open living areas, an open kitchen- complete with new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, separate formal dining & eat-in area. The home offers soaring ceilings, new paint and wood laminate floors throughout with tile in the wet areas, and a large screened-in pool & patio with outside shower, and private, fenced backyard. Pool and lawn care is included in the rent. All this in the heart of Hunters Creek, close to the ended shops and dining The Loop, 417, and A-rated schools! Contact samantha@donasher.com to schedule a private viewing today!



(RLNE5164239)