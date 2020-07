Amenities

dogs allowed garage carpet

13827 Fairway Island Dr. Unit 1236 Available 03/08/19 2/2 with a garage in gated community Audabon Villas in the heart of Hunter's Creek - Largest of the 2/2's on the 3rd floor over looking Hunter Creek golf course. Carpets throughout except in the water areas. 1 Car garage included. Water, trash and sewer included in rent. Call Lisa Battaglini to view at 407-376-7141



(RLNE4691223)