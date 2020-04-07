All apartments in Hunters Creek
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 7 2020 at 2:24 AM

13584 TURTLE MARSH LOOP

13584 Turtle Marsh Loop · No Longer Available
Location

13584 Turtle Marsh Loop, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
For Rent...beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the gated Golfview Condo Complex in Hunter's Creek. Hunter's Creek was voted the 21st best place to live in the country according to CNN Money Magazine. This 2nd floor end unit condo is very spacious with tile and laminate floors throughout with a split bedroom design, a great kitchen and screened in balcony. This unit comes with 1 carport and the condo community has a pool, recreation building which includes a fitness center & pool bathrooms. The Hunter's Creek community has
tranquil biking & walking trails, gorgeous lakes, community tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer fields, recreation building, park, tot lots, bark parks along with community events and clubs for all to join in on the fun. Water and Sewer is included in Rent. $65 application fee per applicant. Don't delay as this unit will rent quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13584 TURTLE MARSH LOOP have any available units?
13584 TURTLE MARSH LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 13584 TURTLE MARSH LOOP have?
Some of 13584 TURTLE MARSH LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13584 TURTLE MARSH LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
13584 TURTLE MARSH LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13584 TURTLE MARSH LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 13584 TURTLE MARSH LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 13584 TURTLE MARSH LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 13584 TURTLE MARSH LOOP offers parking.
Does 13584 TURTLE MARSH LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13584 TURTLE MARSH LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13584 TURTLE MARSH LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 13584 TURTLE MARSH LOOP has a pool.
Does 13584 TURTLE MARSH LOOP have accessible units?
No, 13584 TURTLE MARSH LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 13584 TURTLE MARSH LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13584 TURTLE MARSH LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 13584 TURTLE MARSH LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 13584 TURTLE MARSH LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
