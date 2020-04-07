13584 TURTLE MARSH LOOP

Amenities

For Rent...beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the gated Golfview Condo Complex in Hunter's Creek. Hunter's Creek was voted the 21st best place to live in the country according to CNN Money Magazine. This 2nd floor end unit condo is very spacious with tile and laminate floors throughout with a split bedroom design, a great kitchen and screened in balcony. This unit comes with 1 carport and the condo community has a pool, recreation building which includes a fitness center & pool bathrooms. The Hunter's Creek community has

tranquil biking & walking trails, gorgeous lakes, community tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer fields, recreation building, park, tot lots, bark parks along with community events and clubs for all to join in on the fun. Water and Sewer is included in Rent. $65 application fee per applicant. Don't delay as this unit will rent quickly.