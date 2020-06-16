13536 Turtle Marsh Loop

Amenities

FOR RENT! 2 bed / 2 bath condo located in the gated community of Golfview at Hunter's Creek. This spacious 3rd floor split floor plan unit offers laminate wood floors throughout the living/dining room and bedrooms, large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, screened in balcony, utility closet with full size washer and dryer included, community pool, gym, carport, water included by HOA. Pet friendly!, additional fees may apply.

Excellent location, shoppimunity pool, gym, carport, water included by HOA. Pet friendly!, additional fees may apply.ng center across the community with restaurants, shops, SUPER TARGET and more, close to 417, Lake Nona, Airport, Florida Mall and The Loop. There is an HOA application fee of $100, must be approved by the HOA.



