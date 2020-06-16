All apartments in Hunters Creek
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:02 AM

13536 Turtle Marsh Loop

13536 Turtle Marsh Loop · (407) 465-2260
Location

13536 Turtle Marsh Loop, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
FOR RENT! 2 bed / 2 bath condo located in the gated community of Golfview at Hunter's Creek. This spacious 3rd floor split floor plan unit offers laminate wood floors throughout the living/dining room and bedrooms, large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, screened in balcony, utility closet with full size washer and dryer included, community pool, gym, carport, water included by HOA. Pet friendly!, additional fees may apply.
Excellent location, shopping center across the community with restaurants, shops, SUPER TARGET and more, close to 417, Lake Nona, Airport, Florida Mall and The Loop. There is an HOA application fee of $100, must be approved by the HOA.

Use this link to apply:
https://americanhomesgroup.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13536 Turtle Marsh Loop have any available units?
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13536 Turtle Marsh Loop have?
Some of 13536 Turtle Marsh Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13536 Turtle Marsh Loop currently offering any rent specials?
13536 Turtle Marsh Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13536 Turtle Marsh Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 13536 Turtle Marsh Loop is pet friendly.
Does 13536 Turtle Marsh Loop offer parking?
Yes, 13536 Turtle Marsh Loop does offer parking.
Does 13536 Turtle Marsh Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13536 Turtle Marsh Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13536 Turtle Marsh Loop have a pool?
Yes, 13536 Turtle Marsh Loop has a pool.
Does 13536 Turtle Marsh Loop have accessible units?
No, 13536 Turtle Marsh Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 13536 Turtle Marsh Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13536 Turtle Marsh Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 13536 Turtle Marsh Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13536 Turtle Marsh Loop has units with air conditioning.
