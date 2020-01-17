13325 FALCON POINTE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Lease this beautiful 2889 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in the desired Hunters Creek Golf Community with all its excellent amenities! Upon entering through the grand foyer you will know that you have all the space needed for a family that likes to entertain. With a huge formal dining room including wainscoting, a separate living room, and a vaulted 18 ft. ceiling in the great room gives an open airy feel in this stunning home! Kitchen is open to the great room with a breakfast bar, island, and dinette area with French doors leading out to the covered screened in lanai. Open up the sliders from the great room to the screen enclosed pool (pool maintenance included in rent along with lawn care) and lanai. Master bedroom is downstairs with French doors leading to the pool enclose, as well. Large walk-in closet and spacious master bathroom with a shower and garden style bathtub. The impressive stairway will lead you up to a bonus room with a wet bar and you can look down into the great room below. There are 3 more bedrooms upstairs and another bathroom. Half bath and Laundry room are downstairs which leads you out to the two car garage. This home is located on a dead-end street ending at one of Hunter Creeks many parks where you can enjoy a playground and sports, such as volley ball, basketball, football and soccer. Top rated schools, and shopping near by, is a plus! Make your appointment today!