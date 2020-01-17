All apartments in Hunters Creek
13325 FALCON POINTE DRIVE

13325 Falcon Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13325 Falcon Pointe Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Lease this beautiful 2889 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in the desired Hunters Creek Golf Community with all its excellent amenities! Upon entering through the grand foyer you will know that you have all the space needed for a family that likes to entertain. With a huge formal dining room including wainscoting, a separate living room, and a vaulted 18 ft. ceiling in the great room gives an open airy feel in this stunning home! Kitchen is open to the great room with a breakfast bar, island, and dinette area with French doors leading out to the covered screened in lanai. Open up the sliders from the great room to the screen enclosed pool (pool maintenance included in rent along with lawn care) and lanai. Master bedroom is downstairs with French doors leading to the pool enclose, as well. Large walk-in closet and spacious master bathroom with a shower and garden style bathtub. The impressive stairway will lead you up to a bonus room with a wet bar and you can look down into the great room below. There are 3 more bedrooms upstairs and another bathroom. Half bath and Laundry room are downstairs which leads you out to the two car garage. This home is located on a dead-end street ending at one of Hunter Creeks many parks where you can enjoy a playground and sports, such as volley ball, basketball, football and soccer. Top rated schools, and shopping near by, is a plus! Make your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13325 FALCON POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
13325 FALCON POINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 13325 FALCON POINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 13325 FALCON POINTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13325 FALCON POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13325 FALCON POINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13325 FALCON POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13325 FALCON POINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 13325 FALCON POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13325 FALCON POINTE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13325 FALCON POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13325 FALCON POINTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13325 FALCON POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13325 FALCON POINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13325 FALCON POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13325 FALCON POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13325 FALCON POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13325 FALCON POINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13325 FALCON POINTE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13325 FALCON POINTE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

