All apartments in Hunters Creek
Find more places like 12307 LANTANA PARK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hunters Creek, FL
/
12307 LANTANA PARK LANE
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

12307 LANTANA PARK LANE

12307 Lantana Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hunters Creek
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12307 Lantana Park Lane, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
2nd floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with Balcony view. Brand new side-by-side refrigerator and microwave. Features include screened patio, office nook, over sized 1 car garage with remote garage door. Resort style living in gated community with elegant pool, hot tub and fully equipped gym. Private clubhouse with full catering kitchen, resident lounge. Hunters Creek is a well maintained community with parks, basketball and tennis courts, soccer and volleyball fields. 3 dog parks, walking and bike trails. Great location, close to international airport major highways, attractions, great restaurants. Walking distance to shopping. Come be a part of Hunter's Creek community. Great room with desk/study area. Includes washer and dryer as convenience items. Rent includes water. Unit is currently tenant occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12307 LANTANA PARK LANE have any available units?
12307 LANTANA PARK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 12307 LANTANA PARK LANE have?
Some of 12307 LANTANA PARK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12307 LANTANA PARK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12307 LANTANA PARK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12307 LANTANA PARK LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12307 LANTANA PARK LANE is pet friendly.
Does 12307 LANTANA PARK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12307 LANTANA PARK LANE offers parking.
Does 12307 LANTANA PARK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12307 LANTANA PARK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12307 LANTANA PARK LANE have a pool?
Yes, 12307 LANTANA PARK LANE has a pool.
Does 12307 LANTANA PARK LANE have accessible units?
No, 12307 LANTANA PARK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12307 LANTANA PARK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12307 LANTANA PARK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12307 LANTANA PARK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12307 LANTANA PARK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hunters Creek 1 BedroomsHunters Creek 2 Bedrooms
Hunters Creek 3 BedroomsHunters Creek Apartments with Pools
Hunters Creek Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLCombee Settlement, FLGlencoe, FLMinneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FLViera East, FL
Cocoa, FLSharpes, FLCypress Gardens, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLMascotte, FLDeltona, FLHeathrow, FLForest City, FLAvon Park, FLPasadena Hills, FLTitusville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College