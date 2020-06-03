12212 WILD IRIS WAY UNIT 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

COZY 2BR / 2BA WITH GARAGE - This cozy 2BR / 2BA is located in a gated community. Spacious, comes with a one-car garage, Hardwood style laminate flooring throughout (no carpet) and comes with washer and dryer.



MOVE-IN READY!!!



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

Utilities Included: Water / Sewer & Trash

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(321) 895-9366.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



