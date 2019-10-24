12031 Villanova Drive #102

Amenities
Beautiful and charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, located in Villanova Gated Community with all the amenities you looking for. The property features a screened in porch, a built in desk in the living room area and includes all the appliances , washer and dryer, attached garage for your car and enough space for storage .
The community amenities includes tropical style pool , charming clubhouse, playgrounds and more.
Beautiful and charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, located in Villanova Gated Community with all the amenities you looking for. The property features a screened in porch, a built in desk in the living room area and includes all the appliances , washer and dryer, attached garage for your car and enough space for storage .
The community amenities includes tropical style pool , charming clubhouse, playgrounds and more.