Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

12030 Villanova 101

12030 Villanova Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12030 Villanova Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
media room
2B/2.5B Townhome at Villanova at Hunter's Creek - The name says it all - Hunter's Creek is ranked 21st best place to live in America!! Minutes away from Shingle Creek Trailhead, a beautiful conservation area that consists of hiking trails, bike paths, lakes and there's even a trail that travels along the side of Shingle Creek where residents go kayaking, canoeing and fishing. There are also gazebos and community centers that can be used for private activities plus clean and perfectly manicured parks. Close to a healthy selection of family restaurants, pubs and there's even a Farmers market! If it's a mall you're looking for, try going to the Loop, it's just minutes away and it has a wide array of stores as well as a movie theater. Hunter's Creek real estate is in high demand, so come see this home before it's gone!

Cozy 2/2.5 Townhouse + 1 Car Garage centrally located at HUNTER'S CREEK. Call Now!! 407-822-1063

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2951190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12030 Villanova 101 have any available units?
12030 Villanova 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hunters Creek, FL.
What amenities does 12030 Villanova 101 have?
Some of 12030 Villanova 101's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12030 Villanova 101 currently offering any rent specials?
12030 Villanova 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12030 Villanova 101 pet-friendly?
No, 12030 Villanova 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 12030 Villanova 101 offer parking?
Yes, 12030 Villanova 101 offers parking.
Does 12030 Villanova 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12030 Villanova 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12030 Villanova 101 have a pool?
No, 12030 Villanova 101 does not have a pool.
Does 12030 Villanova 101 have accessible units?
No, 12030 Villanova 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 12030 Villanova 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12030 Villanova 101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12030 Villanova 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12030 Villanova 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
