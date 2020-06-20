12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Check out this 2 bedroom/2 bath condo style home with a one car garage. Located in the popular Villanova gated community in Hunters Creek. Close to shopping, dining and highway access. Condo unit has wood laminate flooring, newer appliances, new hot water heater, and washer and dryer. There is a built in desk area off the family room, large storage room and walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The community has a pool, hot tub, fitness center and is very appealing with its Mediterranean style architecture and tropical landscape.