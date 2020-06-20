All apartments in Hunters Creek
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:18 AM

12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE

12016 Villanova Drive · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Hunters Creek
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

12016 Villanova Drive, Hunters Creek, FL 32837
Hunters Creek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Check out this 2 bedroom/2 bath condo style home with a one car garage. Located in the popular Villanova gated community in Hunters Creek. Close to shopping, dining and highway access. Condo unit has wood laminate flooring, newer appliances, new hot water heater, and washer and dryer. There is a built in desk area off the family room, large storage room and walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The community has a pool, hot tub, fitness center and is very appealing with its Mediterranean style architecture and tropical landscape.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE have any available units?
12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE have?
Some of 12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hunters Creek.
Does 12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12016 VILLANOVA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
